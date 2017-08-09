NIA questions Geelani's sons

Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani's sons, who were summoned by National Investigating Agency (NIA), joined investigation in terror funding case on Tuesday in the national Capital. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Faheem Ali, deployed with Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also joined the probe into the case. Geelani's sons, Nayeem and Naseem, and Faheem Ali were grilled by the agency at NIA headquarters on Tuesday.

The agency had summoned 30 people for interrogation along with Geelani's sons. Geelani's elder son Nayeem was asked to appear before the agency last week, but he could not join the probe due to illness. The younger son, Naseem, was also summoned to join last week, but he had conveyed that he will be able to join the investigation on Tuesday.

As per NIA, Ali was deployed with Mirwaiz for eight years, and he allegedly worked on building the separatist network and facilitated several activities of Mirwaiz. The security cover provided to Mirwaiz was reduced by the Jammu and Kashmir government in July 2017 following DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith's lynching on June 23. Ali was then removed and posted to Shopian as his proximity to the leader had been exposed.

NIA is probing terror funding case, which names Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ul-Dawah (JuD) Hafiz Saeed as an accused.

The agency had in total summoned 30 people after they had arrested seven separatists including son-in-law of Geelani and top aide of moderate leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the terror and stone-pelting funding cases.

Those arrested included Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Fantoosh, son-in-law of Geelani; Peer Saifullah, political secretary of Geelani; Ayaz Akbar, spokesman of Hurriyat Conference; Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Srinagar district president of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat; and Shahid-ul-Islam, media secretary of Mirwaiz.

Others leaders arrested include National Front chairman and suspended provincial president of hard-line Hurriyat Nayeem Ahmad Khan and former militant commander and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (R) leader Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.