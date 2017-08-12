NIA files charge sheet against Islamic State-linked man for waging war

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against Islamic State member Moinudheen Para Kadavath for allegedly trying to wage war against the country by planning to kill judges, politicians and police officers in Kerala. He is a member of Kerala ISIS unit named Ansar-ul Khilafah.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed in a court in Kerala's Ernakulam district against Kadavath, who was deported from the UAE in February 2017, the NIA said in a statement.

A case was registered at the NIA police station in Kochi on October 1, 2016, against eight people hailing from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides other unidentified persons. Aday after the FIR was filed, five accused — Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Safvan P and Jasim NK — were arrested from Kanakamala while they were conducting a secret meeting of the ISIS module as part of preparations to wage war against Indian government, it said.

Forensic analysis of digital devices including mobile phones, tablets and storage media recovered from the accused persons revealed that the ISIS module had conspired and conducted preparations to target prominent persons including Judges of High Court, political leaders and senior police officers. The terrorist gang had also planned and conducted preparations for attacking foreigners especially Jews visiting Vattakanal near Kodaikanal.

The accused had organised themselves into a terrorist gang, owning allegiance to the ISIS, that was headed by absconding Shajeer Mangalassery, who had performed hijrah (migration) to Afghanistan from the UAE in June, 2016 to join and support the ISIS.

They had also planned to attack rationalists and members of other Islamic denominations like Ahmadiya sect and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Investigation has revealed that absconding accused Shajeer had motivated and Kadavath, whom he had taken along on hijra, from the UAE to Mashhad in Iran for crossing over to ISIS controlled territory in Afghanistan. Investigation has also revealed that in September, 2016 Kadavath, while being in the UAE, had provided terror funds to Swalih Mohammed for conducting preparations to carry out terrorist acts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.