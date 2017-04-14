NIA challenges discharge of IS recruit Areeb Majeed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order discharging alleged Islamic State recruit Areeb Majeed from a section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which charges him with being a member of a terrorist outfit.

A division bench on Thursday posted the case for hearing on June 6, but refused to stay the trial before the special court underway under other charges.

In February, the Special court had dropped the charge under Section 20 of the UAPA on a technicality, stating that when Majeed allegedly joined the outfit, the IS had not yet been declared a banned terror outfit under Indian Law.

Majeed, a resident of Kalyan, is alleged to have, along with three other yourth from Kalyan, left the country join the terror outfit in May 2014, on the pretext of going on a pilgrimage. In November 2014, Majeed was arrested on his returned to India. He was charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

NIA, in its appeal claimed that the Islamic State was banned by the United Nations Security Council in 2014, which was binding on all members including India. Hence dropping of section 20 of the UAPA against Majeed was erroneous.