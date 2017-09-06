NIA arrests two stone pelters from south Kashmir

After cracking down on terror funding, National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now probing stone pelters in Kashmir.

The agency arrested two alleged stone pelters, Kamran Yousuf from Pulwama district and Javaid Ahmad from Kulgam in the troubled south Kashmir region after an investigation.

Police sources said Kamran was working as a stringer for some media outlets in Pulwama. He was picked up by the police after summons were issued against him.

“NIA had issued summons against Yousuf. We picked him up and handed over to NIA. He had recently posted a picture of torching of the national flag in Karimabad on the social media,” said Mohammad Aslam, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Pulwama.

Both Yousuf and Ahmad are likely to be flown to New Delhi for further interrogation.

The duo’s arrests come a day after NIA issued a summon to top Kashmiri lawyer and president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mian Abdul Qayoom for questioning on Wednesday as a witness in the terror funding case.

These fresh arrests have come months after seven separatists, including the son-in-law of Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani Altaf, Ahmed Shah and Shahid-ul-Islam, a top aide of moderate leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, were held in the terror and stone pelting funding cases.