NIA arrests Hizbul chief's son in a 2011 terror funding case

A day after the Centre decided to start a sustained dialogue process on Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) widened its probe and arrested the son of Hizbul Mujahideen supreme commander and United Jihad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin, in connection with a 2011 terror funding case.

The NIA stated that Syed Shahid Yousuf, 42, has been arrested for receiving and collecting funds through international wire money transfer from Saudi Arabia-based Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Aijaz Maqbool Bhat, a member of Hizbul Mujhadeen, to finance terror operations. Bhat is currently absconding and a red corner notice has been issued against him.

A J&K government employee, Yousuf is a post-graduate in Agricultural Sciences. He is working as the Village Agriculture Extension Assistant in the State Agriculture Department and is posted at his village, Soibug, in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Reacting strongly to the news, Salahuddin said the Indian government has framed fake charges against his son. "A fake story has been created to arrest my son. Such acts would neither weaken our freedom movement nor daunt the resolve of the freedom movement leaders," Hizbul Mujahideen spokesman Saleem Hashmi quoted Salahuddin as saying.

Strongly condemning Yousuf's arrest, Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani said: "Salahuddin is a forerunner and a prominent figure in the freedom movement. He has dedicated his whole life to the ongoing movement. Despite all its coercive and arbitrary measures to cow down his spirits, India failed. These suppressive measures won't dampen the passion and commitment of pro-freedom leadership."

Meanwhile, the NIA spokesman said: "The NIA has already filed two chargesheets against six accused in the 2011 case. Of these six, four, including Ghulam Mohommad Bhat, a close associate of SAS Geelani, are in judicial custody and facing trial in a Special NIA Court in New Delhi. Two others — Mohammad Maqbool Pandit and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat — are still absconding. Red notice has been issued against both of them."

NIA further stated that Yousuf was one of the several Indian contacts that Bhat used, and the two had been in telephonic contact to exchange money transfer codes. "After his arrest, he will be produced before the Special NIA Court in New Delhi and then sent into police custody remand for further interrogation and investigation," the spokesperson said.

The Agency stated that the process to list Yousuf's s father Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin as a designated terrorist, under the 1267 United Nations Security Council Resolutions, has been initiated.

"Salahuddin is an absconder in another terror financing case. The NIA filed the chargesheet against him on November 30, 2013, along with nine co-accused. Of these 10, two are in custody and eight, including Salahuddin, are absconding and suspected to be living in Pakistan and POK," he said.

He added: "Salahuddin has been declared a proclaimed offender and a red notice in this respect was published on January 22, 2014. The letters rogatory to collect some more evidence against him was sent to Pakistan on February 7, 2014."