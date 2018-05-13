NHSRCL chief seeks solution from IITGn students

After giving an overview of the ambitious project and challenges, Achal Khare, Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), threw open some ideas where students can innovate. Seeking help from engineering students present there, he said that while there are many challenges, we have been able to find solutions to only a few. You all can innovate and come up with ideas to help and support our project.

The most important challenge he said was regarding theft. He asked the students to develop special materials to avoid theft. "Japanese people have found out a jelly which becomes hard and is not possible to break it. So if we could think something along those lines, it will be really helpful. Other areas which we are looking at include machines for girders which are large iron or compound structure used for building bridges. For metro, one girder is used per week whereas Japanese people use 2 girders per day. We also need simulation studies at 350 kmph for viaduct structure and to understand dynamic behaviour during running of high-speed train

Most importantly, if we can developed economical compound materials to be used for overhead traction for higher current and tension in harsh Indian climatic conditions."