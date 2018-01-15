NGT directs CGWA to report to DJB with groundwater data in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to inform the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) about the latest groundwater data in the national capital within a week.

A bench headed by Acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi asked the CGWA to apprise the DJB regarding extraction of groundwater by the industries in highly exploited areas.

"Looking to the progress in the present cases and considering the role of CGWA in regulation, control, development and management of groundwater resources in the country, we direct the CGWA to communicate to the DJB about latest available groundwater data...within a week," the bench said.

The tribunal warned that it would take coercive measures if the direction was not complied with within the stipulated time.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the CGWA told the green panel that the 2017 policy for groundwater consumption "is in the making" and the groundwater data for such policy was available with it.

The matter will be heard on February 9.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed the Secretary concerned of the Delhi government, CEO of the DJB and managing director of the Delhi State Industrial and

Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to hold a meeting on the issue of extraction of water by industries in Narela and Bawana.

It had also rapped the city government and the DJB over illegal borewells in Narela and Bawana industrial areas in the city which had led to serious depletion of water levels.

The NGT had taken exception to the "abuse" of its interim order by the Delhi government to allow borewells in these industrial areas.

The tribunal was hearing petitions filed by the NGT Bar Association and Raj Hans Bansal opposing the illegal use of groundwater in Delhi.

The green panel had in 2014 set up committees comprising officials of the DJB, the CGWA, the city government and other bodies to seal the illegal borewells in these industrial areas and file a comprehensive report.

It had also ordered the committees to prepare a comprehensive report on how many borewells were operating in the industrial pockets, including Bawana and

Narela, and whether they had permission from the competent authority or were registered with the Delhi administration.

Taking serious note of the "water scarcity" in Delhi, the tribunal had pulled up the authorities for failing to perform their statutory administrative obligation in ensuring adequate water supply.