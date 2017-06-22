NGT asks Himachal to expedite Manali-Rohtang ropeway project

In a bid to smoothen traffic on the Manali-Rohtang road, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to expedite the ropeway project on this route without any delay.

A circuit bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the secretaries concerned of the state government to ensure the compliance and file a report within four weeks.

"Keeping in view the need for tourism and to ensure that least adverse affect is caused upon the ecology and environment of that eco-sensitive area it is important that the ropeway project should be completed with utmost expeditiousness," the bench, also comprising Justice Dalip Singh, said.

The green panel asked the state government to make all possible efforts to take forest clearance from the competent authority.

With regard to rehabilitation of people affected due to ropeway project, the tribunal made it clear that the people who will be displaced of their business would be given complete priority for rehabilitation under the Relief and Rehabilitation scheme prepared by the state government.

"We direct Deputy Commissioner, Kullu to inform this direction to the residents of that area and the locally to the panchayats or otherwise they should be made to understand the benefits that would accrue to them rather than feeling discouraged by construction of the ropeway in that area.

"We do hope that the alignment finalised by the Committee afore-stated will take care that it will be in the interest of environment and ecology of the area that least number of trees are to be felled," the bench said.

The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malana Ropeway Pvt Ltd for execution of 9-Km long Palchan-Rohtang ropeway to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 390 crore.

The NGT has directed the state government to explore the possibility of passenger ropeways to other places like Bhrigu Laka, Hamta Pass, Patalsu Peak, Kothi Peak, Shilla Thatch and Chanderkhani Pass, where tourists can see snow.

