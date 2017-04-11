Tamil Nadu: Woman murders husband for not being handsome

A woman was arrested for the murder of her husband after a week of married life following a quarrel. Police said that she was upset that he was not handsome.

A newly married woman in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu allegedly murdered her husband by smashing his head with a grinding stone, upset that he was not handsome, police said today.

The 22-year old woman, who got married about a week ago, attacked her husband fatally last night in their house here following a quarrel. Police said the woman started hating her husband, a wood sculptor in his mid 20s, because her friends and relatives said he was not handsome and not a match for her.

Though the woman came out and cried saying someone has murdered her husband, police after investigations arrested her today on the charge of killing him. She was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody.