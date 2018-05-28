Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda killed in road accident

Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu B Nyamagouda passed away in a road accident late last night. The Jamkhandi MLA was returning from Goa to his hometown of Bagalkot when he met with an accident near Tulasigeri. He was 67 years old.

He was one of the 78 Congress MLA that were elected to the Karnataka Assembly in May 12 polls.

Nyamagouda was re-elected from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district by defeating his nearest rival BJP’s Shrikanth Subbarao Kulkarni by over 2,500 votes.

Congress MLA Siddu Nyama Gowda passed away in a road accident near Tulasigeri. He was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/0V8R9spaHh — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Karnataka Congress tweeted a condolence message after the death of the lawmaker.

"Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief," the tweet read.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condoled his death.

"The untimely death of our party MLA Siddu Nyamagouda has shocked me. Siddu Nyamagouda served as an MLA, an MP and Union Minister. My friend will be missed," Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.

Nyamagouda (Full name: Siddappa Bhimappa Nyamagouda) was born on August 5, 1950 in Jamakhandi in Bijapur district. Besides being elected to Karnataka assembly several times, he also represented Bagalkot in Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He was a minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government.