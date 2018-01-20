Newborn found buried in MP's Sagar, saved by schoolchildren

A newborn baby, found buried near a playground in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, was saved by the quick thinking of children of a government school. The baby was spotted by children who were playing on the ground and has now been admitted to the district hospital.

On Friday, students of a government school in Rahatgarh area's Bhaukawari village had spotted a hand coming out of the ground when they were playing. They immediately informed their teachers who in turn called police helpline Dial100. When the dirt was removed, they were surprised to see a newborn baby.

As the infant was breathing, he was soon taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital in Sagar. He is currently undergoing treatment at Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) of the hospital. Doctors said the baby had some wounds on his back and other minor injuries.

"A newborn baby was brought to us by dial100 officials. The baby had dirt and there were also some wounds. We referred him to Sagar after first aid," Dr. Dinesh Gupta from Rahatgarh primary health centre said.

Police said it has started an investigation into the case.