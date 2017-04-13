New threats from China over Lama visit

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said his country will take "further action" to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and slammed the "provocative" statements of the Tibetan spiritual leader and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the strongest comments since April 4, when the Dalai Lama began his visit to border state of Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said his country will take "further action" to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and slammed the "provocative" statements of the Tibetan spiritual leader and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. "Their provocative statements exceeded the scope of religious activities as stated by India," said Lu.

He said despite China's objection, India insisted on arranging the Dalai Lama's visit "in the disputed areas of the eastern section of the China-India boundary". He also said the "some specific Indian official" had indulged in provocative political statement but did not name Pema Khandu. He also warned that it will have "negative impact" on the settlement of the border dispute and also accused New Delhi of violating its commitment on the Tibet issue.

"China has lodged representations with the Indian side and we will take further action to safeguard the territorial sovereignty and national security," Lu said, without elaborating. "We hope that the Indian side bear in mind the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples and safeguard the political foundation of the bilateral relationship and do not take any provocative actions," he said. He even asked India to learn lessons from history, indirectly implying the 1962 Sino-India War. "We have lessons to learn from history. When the Indian side violated commitments on the relevant issues, the Indian side insisted on arranging the visit of the Dalai Lama in the disputed section of the China-Indian boundary and indulged in provocative political statements. We have already expressed our solemn representations and it will of course have negative impact on bilateral relations," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

China's media and foreign ministry has repeatedly aired their opposition to the Dalai Lama's visit to the region. An article in the state-run China Daily on Wednesday said the people of Arunachal Pradesh live "difficult lives" under India's "illegal" rule and they look forward to returning to China.