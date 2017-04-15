Watch: Rajeev Chowk metro station turns into 'porn hub' as obscene video plays on screen!

In a bizarre incident, a pornographic clip was reportedly played on a large advertisement screen at a metro station in New Delhi. According to initial information, the incident took place on April 9, at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Connaught Place.

The video that was being played and the entire sequence was shot by a few commuters on mobile phone, after which the incident went viral on social media.

Sources said that the clip was played on the advertisement screen which was on a contract and not on a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) screen.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police have claimed that they were unaware of the incident and no complaint has been filed yet.

Meanwhile, the DMRC said that it was not aware about any such clip. "The LED screen was under commissioning and testing by a private contractor and same is still under commissioning. The work is still not completed. We will check all the details of the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to check whether any such clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station, and take adequate safeguards/ action," said DMRC in a statement.

The porn clip has reportedly gone viral.

(More details are awaited)