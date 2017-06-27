New Delhi: Minor raped in Nangloi accused arrested

A minor was allegedly raped in Delhi's Nangloi area, following which the accused was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday.

A call regarding the same was received at the Nangloi Police Station on Sunday night where the victim alleged that she was raped four days before.

The victim resides in the same premises as the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Further details are awaited.