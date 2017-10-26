New Delhi: 14-year-old dies after banging head against wall during fight with classmate

A 14-year-old boy died today when his head hit a wall after he was allegedly pushed by one of his classmates during a scuffle in a school here, the police said.

The incident was reported from northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar and the boy, who had pushed the victim, has been apprehended, they said.

The police were informed that a child had fallen unconscious in a school here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) A K Singla said.

The Class 7 student was taken to a private nursing home and later to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The boy allegedly used to tease the victim, Prince, by calling him "golu molu" and that had led to a fight between them, the DCP said.

"In the fight, the juvenile pushed Prince whose head hit the wall and he fell unconscious," Singla said.

The police have registered a case and begun investigations, he said.

Prince's family has claimed that he was beaten by four of his friends.

However, the police said that no external injury marks were found on his body and that only one student was allegedly involved in the matter.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained in the post-mortem, they said.