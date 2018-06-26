Nellore shocker: Cousins sodomise 6-year-old boy; produced before juvenile court

Two boys were produced before a juvenile court in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district after it was discovered that they allegedly sexually abused their six-year-old cousin who had visited them for his summer vacations. According to NDTV, the boys were produced before the court after the victim’s father approached the police. However, the shocker was the grandmother condemning the father for complaining to the cops, saying that ‘boys do these kind of things’.

According to the report, the father found out about the incident after his son began spending time with his older cousins who lived on the floor below. He said that his child was usually a happy child, but his behaviour had changed over the summer vacation. He then asked the boy what had gone wrong to which the child burst into tears and shared his ordeal.

The shocked father then asked him to repeat the entire incident while recording the boy’s summer vacation torture on his cell phone camera. He then handed the evidence to the police, who then produced the two boys before a juvenile court.