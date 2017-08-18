NDRF pushes 119 teams for rescue to 4 states

Over 1,334 people rescued, around 35,000 people & 142 livestock evacuated from across four states, says relief agency

The fresh bout of heavy rains that swept the country this week led to flash floods in many places, including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The death toll has crossed 100 on Thursday.

According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that have pressed 119 rescue teams into action, over 1334 flood-hit people have been rescued and around 35000 people and 142 livestock have been evacuated from across the fours states.

As per reports available from the twenty-seven NDRF teams that are operating in Bihar, almost 4870 people have been evacuated and 33 livestock rescued from various submerged regions of the state till Wednesday.

Many districts of the country's largest state, Uttar Pradesh, have also gone under water. Twenty-three of NDRF teams have evacuated over 1413 people from Gonda, Balrampur, Bahriach, Shravasti, Maharajganj and Barabanki and distributed food and sustenance to the homeless. According to the agency, 61 people have been rescued. Assuming that the situation might worsen, the agency-base from Pune have deployed airlifted four teams to the state on Thursday.

Also, the 19 teams that were pressed into service in Assam have rescued 12 people and provided medical aid to 22 villagers from Dhemaji. The agency has also evacuated over 688 from Biswanath and Kokrajhar. According to reports, 94 people have been rescued and over 6540 have been evacuated from across the state.

The flood has been equally unmerciful in West Bengal, where 11 relief teams had been deployed and another four teams were flown in from the NDRF base in Arrakonam on Thursday.

The rescue teams are operational in North and South Dinajpur and Malda where the water has risen in Atreyee Punarbhabha and Ganga rivers. Around 985 people were evacuated and over 253 rescued, NDRF said.

The NDRF has set up a control room in New Delhi and closely monitoring the situation with other agencies.

DEADLY DELUGE