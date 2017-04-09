NDA top guns to meet tomorrow to formulate future strategy

A key meeting of the ruling NDA's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads of BJP allies and its chief Amit Shah, will be held tomorrow to take stock of the political situation and decide on future strategy.

This will be the second such after the BJP was voted to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are among the top BJP allies' leaders who may attend the meeting, BJP sources said.

Besides, a number of Union ministers will be present at the meeting, they said.

Sources said representatives of all the allies of the BJP across the country will participate in the meeting during the evening, followed by dinner.

