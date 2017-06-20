NDA's Prez nominee Ram Nath Kovind meets Home Minister Rajnath

The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here.

The home minister conveyed best wishes to Kovind on his nomination.

"Met Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. I conveyed my best wishes to him on his nomination as NDA's candidate for the office of President of India," Singh tweeted.

The BJP yesterday announced the name of the 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its choice for President.

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

