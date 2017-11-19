NCW summons Shashi Tharoor over his demonetization-Chhillar joke about Miss World

On Sunday, Shashi Tharoor one of the India’s most eloquently-spoken politicians ended up in a bit of a soup over a joke he made about Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

While many of us had made the painfully obvious Chhillar-demonetization jokes since Miss Chhillar broke a 17-year drought to win the Miss World gong, it was Congress MP who landed in trouble.

Attempting to put a light spin on the win as he wrote: “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!”

After some commentators took offence to the tweet, Shashi Tharoor clarified it was just a bilingual pun. He added: “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!”

However, the National Commission for Women didn’t see the funny side as they pulled him up for his joke and ‘summoned’ him.”

The NCW’s official Twitter handle wrote: “NCW condemn the tweet of @INCIndia leader @ShashiTharoor. He degraded the achievement of daughter of #haryana and #India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately. @NCWIndia will summon @ShashiTharoor to commission on his derogatory and degrading tweet on our pride @ManushiChhillar She got fame and name to country by winning #MissWorld crown.”

When accused of misplaced priorities about pulling up Shashi Tharoor, NCW acting chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the quasi-judicial body had also written to Rajasthan DGP against all the men who have threatened Deepika Padukone.

India's Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country's dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico. Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year's Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at the event in Sanya City Arena in China which was televised live globally.

The announcement about Chhillar winning the Miss World crown was also made on the pageant's official Twitter handle as well as on its Facebook page. "The winner of Miss World 2017 is Miss India Manushi Chhillar," the tweet said. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

In the top five round, Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. "I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it's not always about cash but I feel it's the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life.

"All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary," Chhillar said to a wide-applause. Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.

According to Chhillar's profile on the Miss World website, she aims to be a cardiac surgeon and wants to open a chain of non-profitable hospitals based in rural areas. A trained Indian classical dancer, Chhillar has a passion for outdoor sports and actively participates in paragliding, bungee jumping, snorkelling and scuba diving besides sketching and painting. Her personal motto, as described on the website, reads: "When you cease to dream you cease to live" and "Courage to give flight to your dreams and the ability to believe in yourself makes life worth living".