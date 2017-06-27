NCP MLA is all praise for Portuguese citizenship facility

Controversial Goan politician and NCP MLA, Churchill Alemao has once again stirred the pot by praising Portuguese regime and their citizenship facility to Goans in the backdrop of Portugal and Indian prime ministers' meet.

Goans currently have a facility where two generations of a family born post-liberation of Goa from the Portuguese dictatorship can apply and get citizenship of Portugal.

"We should be thankful to Portugal for providing this facility. This is a great initiative. Now, that our prime minister has also welcomed the Portuguese prime minister, all those who criticise Portuguese citizenship should shut their mouths," Alemao told media persons in South Goa.

He went on explaining how this facility has helped the minority community in Goa. "70 per cent of Christian minority population in Goa survives because someone or the other from their family has obtained Portuguese citizenship and is working in Europe as a citizen of the European Union," he said.

He also criticized the current state of Goan economy to rationalize his argument about denouncing Indian citizenship and acquiring a Portuguese one. Churchill is currently an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party.