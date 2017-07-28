NBT to organise Panchayat book fair to inculcate reading habits in small towns

National Book Trust, a body under the HRD Ministry, which organises the World Book fair, is going to start Sanskrit Book fair and Panchayat Book fair.

While there have been book exhibitions on Sanskrit by various agencies in the past, the Panchayat book fair, which will be organised in tehsils and small towns, will be a first-of-a-kind attempt by a government organisation to encourage reading habit in small towns.

According to sources in NBT, the authorities are already in talks with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhatisgarh for organising the fair and it is likely to happen around January of February next year.

"The idea is to encourage good reading habits among people in small towns and villages, basically places where resources are not available. Through the Panchayat book fair, we also plan to engage children with the panchayat heads and Aanganwadi of the area, to get them other benefits meant for school children," an official in NBT said.

The trust had a few days ago organised a distribution camp in some of the remote and tribal areas and realised that people are interested in reading but they do not have enough resources available. Which is the reason, the trust is now organising various book fairs to facilitate reading material.

Apart from the Panchayat fair, Sanskrit fair is also in the pipeline for the trust. Though not on a large scale, this fair will display all the old Sanskrit books, specially vedas and upanishads. Those that are translated from Sanskrit in other languages will also be at display at the fair, which is most likely to be organised alongside the International book fair in the national capital.

The trust had recently published its first ever book in Sanskrit on its 60 year completion and it plans to publish 10 more books in the language to mark the occasion.

NBT, is meant to produce and encourage literature In English, Hindi and other Indian languages and to make such literature available to public at moderate price. It also organises seminars and fairs to promote reading culture.