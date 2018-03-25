Naxalism on its last leg in the country: Home Minister

Even as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost nine personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district 10 days ago, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the incidents of Left Wing extremism have 'drastically come down' in the recent past and the casualty rate of the rebels has gone up.

He said the serious challenge of Naxalism in the country has entered its last leg and Maoists are now resorting to coward ambushes against security forces as they are unable to undertake a direct fight.

Addressing troops on the occasion of their 79th Raising Day, the Home Minister said due to operational efforts of the force, incidents of Left Wing extremism have drastically come down.

"The demoralised Naxal cadres are now not able to undertake a fight head on with security forces, and hence with their limited capabilities are now resorting to coward ambushes and attacks," he said. He cited recent events, including the ones at Sumbal, Karannagar, and Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein the bravehearts have given their mettle in decimating the terrorists and their nefarious design.

Singh also paid tribute to the nine men of the force who were killed in a Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh's Sukma early this month after an explosive was triggered by ultras underneath a mine protected vehicle.

He also praised the courage of CRPF Commandant Chetan Cheetah who took nine bullets during an operation in Kashmir valley last year and displayed rare grit during recuperation. Cheeta joined duty few days back at the force headquarters in Delhi.

The minister said, "The force played a prominent role in ensuring safety and security which is a prerequisite for the economic development of the country."