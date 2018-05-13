Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan terrorists carried out 26/11 terror attacks

Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has questioned the slow probe going on in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Speaking to Pakistan's Dawn news organisation, Sharif, who is currently tangled in legal cases slammed the slow probe and questioned the authorities who allowed the Mumbai attacks to take place from Pakistan soil. "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?" Sharif asked.

Referring to the pressure on Pakistan's political regime to take swift action in this case, Sharif said, "It's absolutely unacceptable. This is exactly what we are struggling for. President Putin has said it. President Xi has said it."

A group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) terrorists from Pakistan carried out coordinated attacks in Mumbai from November 26 to 29 in 2008, which claimed 166 lives and left more than 300 injured.

Yousaf Raza Gillani was Pakistan PM in 2008, when the Mumbai attacks took place. The attacks were carried out by 10 LeT men. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught in Mumbai and hanged after being handed down a death sentence. Not only is the probe going slow, the masterminds Zaki-ur-Rehman and Hafiz Saeed are currently roaming freely in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed is canvassing for his nascent political outfit whereas Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi is reportedly raising funds for the outfit's terror activities. He is actively organising collection of donations in Punjab coinciding with the wheat harvesting season, said a report quoting sources.

Zakiur Lakhvi, Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Sadiq, Shahid Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum – have been facing charges related to the attacks since 2009.

(With Agency Inputs)