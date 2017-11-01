Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Airoli; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at an office park in Navi Mumbai's Airoli on Wednesday, according to several media reports.

No casualties have been reported.

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Reliable Tech Park in Airoli; fire engines at the spot. — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

It was reported that three fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

Efforts are underway to contain the fire, according to the report

The fire broke out a week after another one broke out in Bandra's Behrampada area .

Preliminary reports said that smoke was billowing from the slums in the area. A fire official told DNA that the fire broke out during a demolition drive that was carried out by the BMC. "It was part of clearing encroachments along the Tansa pipeline following a Bombay High Court order," he said.