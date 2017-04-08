Nationwide I-T, ED raids only on basis of information, proof'

Minister of State for civil aviation Jayanth Sinha today said the nationwide raids by Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate from April 1 were done only on the basis of specific information and proof.

"The raids by Income Tax and Enforcement officials at various places in India were conducted only on the basis of specific information and proof," he told reporters.

He was responding to a question on the charge by AIADMK (Amma) faction that the Income tax searches at the premises of Health Minster C Vijayabaskar, was aimed at "intimidating" them and it was taken at the behest of BJP, which was "directing" the rival O Panneerselvam faction.

The IT department had yesterday seized Rs 5.5 crore in cash after searches on the premises of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and others even as it is sending a report to the Election Commission in view of the April 12 R K Nagar bypoll The I-T sleuths had raided 50 locations in Tamil Nadu and seized Rs 5.5 crore from three of Vijayabaskar's "associates" and "incriminating" documents which also have references to the bypoll.

The searches at the premises of an associate of the minister had revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in the constituency

BJP state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan had claimed that the raids were backed by proof and had ruled out any political angle to it

To a question on appointment of a separate governor for Tamil Nadu, Sinah said "it is for the Prime Minister and home minister to decide on regarding appointment of a separate governor for Tamil Nadu."

The MoS said that in the last year 33 new airports had been opened in india for the benefit of the people.

He also said the Centre was taking all the steps for the development of farmers.

