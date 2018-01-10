National Conference and Congress stage walkout over civilian killings in Kashmir

Opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council alleging failure on the part of the state government in stopping civilian killings and human rights violations in Kashmir.

Some agitated opposition members rushed to the Well of the Council and anti-government sloganeering disrupted the proceedings.

As the upper house of the state legislature met for the day, NC and Congress members led by Ghulam Nabi Monga and Sajjad Kitchloo were up on their feet shouting slogans against the PDP-BJP coalition over its alleged failure to stop the killing of "innocents".

Many opposition members trooped into the Well of the House demanding a statement from the government over the killing of a youth in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

They expressed anger over the death of a 20-year-old man allegedly in firing by security forces following the killing of a militant in Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had yesterday expressed deep anguish over the killing of Khalid Hussain Dar of Redwani Payeen and directed the district administration to conduct a probe into the reasons behind the incident.

After raising slogans for nearly half-an-hour, the entire opposition staged a walkout despite repeated assurances by the Speaker that the government had already ordered a probe.

The watch and ward staff tried to restrain the protesting opposition members even as the ruckus disrupted proceedings.

One of the opposition members went to the Well of the House, tore a paper and threw the bits up in the air towards the Well of the House.