Naresh Agarwal alleges Mehbooba of being 'hand in glove with terrorists'

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal on Sunday alleged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Government of colluding with terrorists.

Talking to ANI, the Samajwadi Party leader said people cannot expect peace in the Valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

?We cannot expect peace in the Valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister. She herself is hand in glove with the terrorists. So many Jawans have lost their lives, she haven?t even visited them. Not even ministers from her government have visited,? he said.

He further asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to withdraw support to the state government.

Agarwal's statement came after Mehbooba said neither guns nor the Army could bring peace to troubled Kashmir.

Under attack from the Opposition for ?shelving the promise of dialogue with the separatists?, Mehbooba yesterday told the Assembly that there was "no other way but talks" for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"Our soldiers are being martyred (in Jammu and Kashmir). Neither guns nor the Army can bring peace to troubled Kashmir," Mehbooba said while addressing the Assembly.

