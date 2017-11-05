Narendra Modi taunts Opposition over WB rankings

Taking a swipe at the Opposition for questioning the improved World Bank's (WB) Ease of Doing Business ranking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took potshots at his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, without naming the leader, saying that those who earlier worked in the WB were now raising questions about its ranking.

Before returning to India in 1990, Dr Singh served as the secretary-general of the Geneva-based South Commission and was in the board of governors of Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Speaking at a session held to discuss India's business reforms, the PM promised even more reforms by leveraging the pace built by India's ranking. At the same time, he also sought to address the glitches in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He said a tireless push "in all sectors" had led to the improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking from 142 to 100.

"But, there are some people who cannot understand this. They don't want to work but are quick to question those who do," the PM said, in the presence of World Bank chief executive officer Kristalina Georgieva. "This is not just an Ease of Doing Business ranking, it is also an Ease of Living Life ranking," he said, responding to criticism from the Congress.

Modi said after India's WB ranking was declared, he was not able to sleep as he kept thinking about doing more.

He promised that soon, his government will move to reducing the cost of doing business for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a sector that accounts for a large number of jobs. According to the data available from the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, there are nearly 56 million MSMEs, accounting for 110 million jobs in the country.

"The quantum improvement in this ranking means that life has become easier for the common people, the middle class. Because most parameters selected for this ranking are linked to the day-to-day life of people," Modi said, while counting efforts to simplify filing tax returns, train reservations, and gas bookings.

This ranking takes into account reforms initiated only till May-end and does not reflect the impact of the GST, which was implemented from July 1, Modi said, while expressing confidence that India would occupy a place of pride in the ranking. once GST and other reforms are accounted for.

The PM also attempted to blunt the criticism over GST, telling traders that the government has been listening to their concerns with an open mind and was making amends. He announced that in the forthcoming GST Council meeting, to be held in Guwahati on November 10, the GST structure will be further improved. "All concerns raised by small businesses and traders regarding the new indirect tax regime are being addressed," he said.

The GST Council has already taken several measures to ease the compliance burden of small businesses. The next meeting is expected to further liberalise the 'composition scheme,' a simplified tax payment scheme for small businesses, and introduce lower tax rates.