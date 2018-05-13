Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli join hands for faith and connectivity

Faith, push to connectivity and development projects were the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Nepal putting relations with the neighbouring country back on track. Modi vowed India will stand with Nepal in the country's development.

The PM described his visit as historic and said India is ready to be the 'Sherpa' to help Nepal scale newer heights. "You have reached the base camp of the Mt Everest and the main climb is yet to be done. As the Sherpas help mountaineers to reach the top of the Everest, India is ready to help Nepal like a Sherpa to achieve development," he said.

The blockade in 2015 that crippled Nepal's economy was a setback for India-Nepal relations as the common sentiment in the hill country was that Madhesi protests leaving supply trucks to Nepal stranded were fuelled by India.

Increasing influence of China in Nepal has also been a matter of concern for New Delhi. The bus service from Janakpur in Nepal to Ayodhya in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India part is being seen as a big step forward towards faith diplomacy that will also usher in development in religious tourism for both countries.

A joint statement issued by the two countries said that the two Prime Ministers agreed to maintain the momentum generated by the visit.

They also agreed that effective implementation of the bilateral initiatives in agriculture, railway linkages and inland waterways development, as agreed upon by the two sides during the recent visit of Prime Minister Oli to India, would have transformational impact in these areas, the statement said.

The need for regular convening of bilateral mechanisms, including Nepal-India Joint Commission at Foreign/External Affairs Ministers level, to review the overall state of bilateral relations, and for the expeditious implementation of the economic and development cooperation projects were also discussed.

The two leaders also directed their officials to expand cooperation in civil aviation sector, including early technical discussion on additional air entry routes to Nepal by respective technical teams.

They welcomed the outcome of the recently held Inter-Governmental Committee meeting on Trade, Transit and Cooperation to control unauthorized trade to jointly initiate a comprehensive review of the bilateral Treaty of Trade, and to consider amendments to the Treaty of Transit and related Agreements with a view to further facilitating Nepal's access to the Indian market, enhancing overall bilateral trade, and facilitating Nepal's transit trade, the statement said. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in power sector in line with the bilateral Power Trade Agreement.

They also directed their officials to address outstanding matters by September 2018, with the objective of advancing cooperation in all areas.

The two leaders underscored the importance of regional and sub-regional cooperation under BIMSTEC, SAARC, and BBIN frameworks for forging meaningful cooperation in identified sectors.

(With PTI inputs)