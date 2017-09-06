Narendra Modi, Aung San Suu Kyi deliver joint press statement: We share your concerns, says PM on Rakhine violence

The two leaders discussed ways to further cement the bilateral relations.

PM Narendra Modi and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivered a joint press statement on Wednesday. Speaking on Rohingya crisis and violence in Rakhine state, Modi said: We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and violence against security forces. Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in the conflict.

The two leaders discussed ways to further cement the bilateral relations. Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi said Myanmar plays an important role in India's Act East Policy.

"The deepening relationship with Myanmar is a priority for India, as a neighbour and also in the context of 'Act East Policy'," Modi announced.

Addressing the media in Hindi, PM Modi said, "New Delhi would like to contribute to Myanmar's development efforts as part of our 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas' initiative."

#Watch live: India and Myanmar issue joint press statement https://t.co/qhk00M038M — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

I have received such a warm welcome, I feel as If I am at my home only ( Itni garm joshi se mera swagat hua hai, mujhe aisa lag raha hai jaise main apne hi ghar mein hoon) said Modi.

The PM announced that India will give Gratis visa for the Myanmar citizens visiting India. PM stressed the importance of maintaining security and stability along the long land and maritime borders of India and Myanmar.

मुझे यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि हमने भारत आने के इच्छुक म्यांमार के सभी नागरिकों को gratis visa देने का निर्णय लिया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2017

Suu Kyi is under mounting international pressure to stop the alleged human rights violations against the Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar.