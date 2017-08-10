Narada case: ED interrogates TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee

Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress leader Sovan Chatterjee was today interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with the Narada tapes scam.

An ED official told PTI that Chatterjee, one of the several TMC leaders allegedly featured in the tapes, arrived at the CGO complex office here just before 12 noon and stayed inside for more than seven hours. Chatterjee, who is also the West Bengal Minister for Environment, Fire and Emergency Services and Housing was allegedly shown in the Narada tapes accepting money from a businessman and then wrapping it with a towel.

The tapes purportedly showed CEO of Narada News, Matthew Samuels offering money to the leaders while posing to be a businessman. Another TMC leader and West Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim was also interrogated by ED yesterday in this connection.