NaMo alone can't get us majority: Eknath Khadse

The Fadnavis-led government has taken many decisions on development. (But) the govt and party are falling short of explaining these to voters

At a time when the Opposition is still recovering from Modi's campaign that put Uttar Pradesh in the BJP's kitty, senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former state revenue minister Eknath Khadse has said that the 'Modi card' may not be enough for the party to win a majority in Maharashtra if mid-term polls were to be held.

On the contrary, he told DNA, the party and the state government will need to work extra hard to reach out to people to explain the benefits of their pro-development decisions.

Khadse, who is nursing a grouse over being sidelined by the party after he resigned from the ministry over a controversial land acquisition by him and his family in Pune, has called upon party workers to be ready for any eventuality, including a mid-term poll. As part of this, he has been emphasising the need to step up efforts to reach government decisions to the voters.

''The Devendra Fadnavis-led government has been quite proactive in taking a number of decisions to expedite the state's development. However, even after completion of almost three years in power both the government and the party are falling short of explaining these decisions to the voters in general,'' Khadse told DNA.

Khadse praised the government for rolling out accident insurance schemes for farmers but pointed out that most farmers are yet to know its details. "This scheme will really benefit the farmers but they have to explained how they can avail it," he said.

According to him, mid-term elections could take place as early as December this year, or in 2019.

The BJP fell short of a majority in the 2015 Maharashtra elections, and is dependant on estranged ally Shiv Sena to continue in power.

BJP's ruling ally Shiv Sena and opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party were quick to react, saying they were prepared for mid-term elections. The Shiv Sena, which has been relentless in its broadsides against the state government, as well as the BJP, hinted it has already asked district units to carry out extensive tours to meet voters and to ramp up organisational work.

For its part, the BJP has decided to send party ministers, MPs, legislators, and senior leaders across 90,000 booths in the state to consolidate the party's position, especially in the wake of its strong performance in the recent statewide civic and local body elections.

Former finance minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil said Khadse's statement clearly shows that all is not well in BJP. ''It indicates that differences are widening and discontent is brewing within the BJP. NCP has already declared that it was prepared to face mid-term poll,'' he said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the timing of Khadse's statement is crucial, given the differences between the BJP and the government and also within the saffron party.

"Congress is ready for mid-term poll. People are disappointed with the performance of the state government and they may return to Congress for the formation of power," he said.