Name Allahabad airport after Sonelal Patel: Apna Dal(S)

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) today demanded that the civil enclave of the Allahabad airport be named after its founder Sonelal Patel.

"Since Allahabad has been the karmabhoomi of Sonelal Patel, hence we are demanding that the civil enclave of the Allahabad airport be renamed after him," national president of the party Ashish Singh Patel told reporters here.

He also mentioned that the party will celebrate the 68th birth anniversary of party founder on July 2 with 'Janam Swaabhimaan Rally' in Varanasi in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest.

"UP Cabinet minister Omprakash Rajbhar (who is also the national president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party -- an alliance partner of ruling BJP in UP) has also been invited.

"Invitations have also been sent to Krishna Patel (wife of Sonelal Patel), who is the president of another faction of Apna Dal, and all the family members," Patel said.

"Party workers and followers of Dr Sonelal Patel in large numbers from neighbouring states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are expected to arrive for the event. Last year, BJP chief Amit Shah had addressed the gathering on the same occasion," the AD(S) national president said.

He also mentioned that the party is planning to distribute pamphlets containing elaborate information about Dr Sonelal during the rally.

Party spokesperson Arvind Sharma said, "This will be the first political rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his alliance partners. The rally will definitely play a major role in cementing ties between both the parties."

