'Nagpur to become platform for strengthening Indo-French ties'

The city of Nagpur would emerge as a platform for strengthening the Indo-French bilateral ties, a senior official from the European country has said.

A delegation of French business representatives visited Nagpur yesterday to review the Nagpur Smart City and Metro rail projects underway here in which various companies from France have invested.

"Nagpur will become a platform for strengthening the Indo-French bilateral ties in future," Paul Hermelin, special representative for bilateral economic relations, Government of France, said here yesterday.

He said Nagpur is an important place on the global map.

"In future many other cities in the world would get inspiration from Nagpur," Hermelin said.

France has given a financial assistance of 3.5 million euros for developmental projects in Nagpur, he said.

In future also, France is committed to support the developmental works in the city, a press release issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said quoting Hermelin.

