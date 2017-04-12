Union Minister JP Nadda, MPs from Himachal Pradesh meet Gadkari, review highway projects

Union Minister J P Nadda along with MPs from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday met Transport minister Nitin Gadkari and reviewed the status of various approved highway projects in that state.

"Met Hon'ble Minister of RT&H, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji along with Hon'ble MPs of H.P in Transport Bhawan today," Nadda tweeted.

"Status of NH proposal, CRF/ISC proposal approved / announced by Hon'ble Minister for HP reviewed in this meeting," he said in a tweeted.

Nadda said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given in principal approval to national highway projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

"@MORTHIndia has given 'in principal' approval for 59 NH in HP, which would involve Rs. 19,400 crore (approx.) investment.

"NDA govt under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @NarendraModi ji is committed for the development of road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh," he said in a series of tweets.