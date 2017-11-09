My mehbooba and I are delighted to be in India: Prince Charles shows off his Urdu skills

The next-in-line to the throne hung out with schoolchildren in New Delhi.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales AKA Charles was in fine form as he interacted with students in New Delhi whom he told that he planned to ‘build a fort’ when he became king.

Jokingly, the heir to the throne told nine-year-old Pragya, when she asked whether he’d ‘build a fort’ when he became King, that he would . However, he later clarified that he was joking.

He also slipped in an Urdu term when he said: "I cannot tell you how delighted my mehbooba and I are to be back in India, a country that is so very special to us both."

When asked about his favourite book he said: “What do you think it might be. There are so many to choose from.”

He however did praise JK Rowling’s fantasy classic and said: “Have any of you read the Harry Potter books yet? They are very good books.”

He was also flabbergasted when asked about his favourite actor he plumped for Shakespearian actor, Sir Anthony Sher.

Earlier, accompanied by Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, paid tribute to the martyrs at Delhi’s Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The Prince met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and discussed a wide range of issues, including that of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which will take place in April 2018 in the United Kingdom.

The royal couple is on a two-day visit to India.The visit is part of their 10-day four nation tour to Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India.

This visit, the ninth of the Prince of Wales to India, is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

India-U.K. trade is at USD 12.19 billion. India is also the third largest investor and the second largest international job creator in the U.K.

U.K. is the third largest inward investor in India, with a cumulative equity investment of USD 24.37 billion for the period April 2000 - June 2017.

