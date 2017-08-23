Muslim clerics say Supreme Court order is ‘acceptable’

Muslim clerics in Mumbai said the judgment was “acceptable” to them, said would discuss the matter at a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Bhopal on September 10.

Shortly after the Supreme Court delivered its order declaring instant triple talaq unconstitutional on Tuesday, Muslim clerics in Mumbai said the judgment was “acceptable” to them, said would discuss the matter at a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Bhopal on September 10.

Maulana Syed Ather Ali, executive board member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said, “Two judges felt it is not unconstitutional. Also, the court has said that in six months, Parliament should enact a law. They have put the ball in the government’s court.”

Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, general secretary, All India Ulema Council, said, “We will have to read everything before I comment. But we do not see the order as against the community. The court has asked the government to frame a law within six months. We will have to see how they take everyone onboard. .”

Abdul Razzak Maniyar, chief organiser of the Public Complaint Center based in Pydhonie, said, “The order is good, But the judgment will not be effective if there is no punishment.”