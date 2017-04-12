Muslim body to boycott users of triple talaq

A panchayat in western Uttar Pradesh comes out with its own order to discourage the practice among Abbasi Muslim Samaj members

Even as the triple talaq issue is debated countrywide and the Supreme Court is set for the final hearing on May 10, a panchayat in western Uttar Pradesh has come out with its own order to discourage the practice among Abbasi Muslim Samaj. Members of the sect on Monday unanimously decided to socially boycott and ostracise anyone who say ‘talaq talaq talaq’ over petty domestic disputes.

The All-India Abbasi Samaj, which convened a panchayat in Baraut in Bagpat district of Western Uttar Pradesh, said that the time has come for Muslims, particularly clerics, to rise above religious rigidity. It observed that while saying ‘talaq talaq talaq’ is easier, the trauma divorcee Muslim woman undergoes and her struggle to raise the children were never taken into consideration.

It also discussed anger among Muslim women on the issue. “Triple talaq is being largely misused. Muslims use it on slightest provocation and on smallest issues not realising what miseries the divorcee will face,” said Haji Zamaruddin Ansari, national president of the All-India Abbasi Samaj.

Ansari, who is also chairman of Rashtriya Kaumi Ekta Manch, said that even before the Supreme Court or the government interferes in their religious matters, Muslims in the country should themselves give up those practices which are detrimental to the progress of the community.

“We have decided to form committees which will educate Muslims about its ill-effects. Counselling centres will also be opened to offer advise couples having strained relations,” he said.