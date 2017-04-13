Murder accused goes on shopping spree with cops in UP's Pratapgarh

In what may bring embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police, a video surfaced on Thursday showing a murder accused shopping in a mall with the cops.

The accused who was to be produced in court, was seen shopping with police constables without handcuffs at a shopping mart located in Pratapgarh.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed at the shopping mart.

The accused, Vikas Mishra has been booked on charges of murdering a home guard deployed at the Manikpur Police Station in February last year.

