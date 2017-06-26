Municipal Commissioner arrested for taking bribe in MP @ 6/26/2017 6:45:24 PM

Satna Municipal Commissioner Surendra Kathuria was arrested on Monday by the Lokayukta while accepting Rs 12 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 10 lakh as an installment of bribe.

The action has been taken on the complaint of a nursing home owner who informed the Lokayukta that Kathuria demanded Rs 50 lakh for not demolishing the encroachment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rewa Lokayukta, Devesh Pandey said, ?Action was taken on the complaint of Nursing Home Operator Dr. Rajkumar Aggarwal who complained that Kathuria had demanded cash worth Rs. 40 lakh and gold worth Rs. 10 lakh for not demolishing the encroachment from his nursing home. We caught Kathuria red-handed while taking Rs. 12 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe.?

An FIR has been registered in this matter. Further investigation is underway.

