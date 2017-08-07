Mumbai: Woman's pregnancy terminated, blames it on unnatural sex forced by husband

A 38 year old woman have complained against her husband for indulging in unnatural sex which led to abortion.

The Naupada police have registered a case of dowry harassment and unnatural sex against a Mumbai based man, on a complaint lodged by his wife. The complainant has alleged that her pregnancy was terminated after her husband indulged in unnatural sex. Police has also registered a case of dowry against the family members of husband.

According to police, the 38 year old woman from Thane approached them and complained that from 2013 to December 2015, her husband Vipul Nagda and in laws allegedly harassed her for dowry and repeatedly asked her to bring money to open a workshop. Moreover, the woman alleged that her husband abused her through unnatural sex when she was pregnant.

"The woman has alleged that due to unnatural sex, her pregnancy was terminated leading to complications in health", said a Naupada police officer.

"We have registered a case under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 498 (A) (Dowry harassment), 406(breach of trust),323(causing grievous hurt), 504(intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. We are yet to make the arrests in the case and are investigating further", said PN Patil, Police Inspector, Naupada police station.