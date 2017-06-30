Mumbai Police to muffle serial honkers with fines

Soon, needless honking and honking in silence zones will be punishable offences under the Maharashtra Transport and Roads Safety Act, 2017, which was passed in the state Assembly in April.

An affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court on Thursday, through Government Pleader Abhinandan Vagyani and Advocate Manish Pabale, stated that the Bill was awaiting presidential nod for implementation of the provisions of the Act, which penalises needless honking and honking in silence zones.

Section 20 of the Act prohibits drivers from sounding horns "needlessly or continuously or more than what is necessary to ensure safety" from blowing horns in silence zones, from using multi-toned horns creating harsh, shrill, loud or alarming noise, or from driving vehicles after making modification in exhaust leading to creation of undue noise.

Another section of the Act contemplates the creation of a separate safety fund for the purpose of road safety, which can also be used for various initiatives, including raising public awareness about noise pollution.

The affidavit also states a database for noise mapping has been created in 22 cities. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has installed real-time continuous Noise Monitoring Stations across 10 locations in Mumbai and suburban areas including Mumbai-Wadala, Bandra, Powai, Andheri, Kandivli, Fort, Chembur, Thane, Navi Mumbai (Vashi, Mahape). This apart, real-time data will be displayed across five locations, and hosted on MPCB's and CPCB's websites.