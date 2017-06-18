Mumbai, June 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the western region at 2130 HRS:

LGB 1 COURT-SALEM-ECHR

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem, convicted in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, moves a European Union court in a bid to have himself sent back to Portugal from where he was extradited.

BOM 6 MH-SHAH-LD UDDHAV

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah holds closed door meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as part of the ruling party's efforts to ensure support of allies in the presidential election.

BOM 1 GA-PARRIKAR

Panaji: In the backdrop of controversial statements by Sadhvi Saraswati on the issue beef consumption, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar warns of strict action against those trying to promote lawlessness in the state.

BOM 10 CG-NAXALS-ENCOUNTER

Rajnandgaon: Police kill three naxalites, including a woman commander, in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

BES 14 GA-CASINOS

Panaji: The common minimum programme of BJP-led Goa government promises to shift off-shore casinos from the river Mandovi.

BES 17 GJ-RAHUL SHARMA

Ahmedabad: Former IPS officer Rahul Sharma to form a political party ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat.

