Mumbai: Five arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy for a year

Mumbai's DN Nagar police on Wednesday arrested five minor youths for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy for over a year.

The incident came to light after the victim approached the police on Tuesday and filed a complaint where he said he had been sexually assaulted by 15 locals repeatedly for a year.

A police officer told DNA that the incident began last August when the victim visited the home of one of the accused, who at the time was a friend. The accused sexually assaulted the boy and threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone.

A few days later, the victim was cornered by some friends of the accused, who revealed that they knew what happened. They then continued assaulting him for a year.

The boy finally told his father of the incident, who then approached the police. “Five of the accused have been sent to a remand home. We are looking for the remaining 10,” the police officer added.