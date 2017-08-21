Mumbai: Couple, who met during sex-change surgery, to tie the knot

The two met at the hospital in Mumbai, where they had to undergo gender reassignment surgery and fell in love.

The internet is abuzz with news of a man who was born a woman and a woman who was born a man getting married, after their gender reassignment.

Aarav Appukuttan, 46, who was born a girl, in 2014 met his better half at a hospital in Mumbai for gender reassignment. Sukanyeah Krishnan, 22, who was born Chandu, was there for her first appointment.

As reported first in Mid-Day, Sukanyeah recalls that she was on a telephonic conversation with her relative and was talking in Malayalam about her surgery and health.

Later Aarav was also heard talking over the phone in the same language. This is when they initiated the conversation and got along.

SIGNS OF LOVE

The couple recall how they had had to wait for three hours before the doctor arrived. This gave them ample time to interact and exchange numbers.

They continued to talk and chat even on returning back to their hometowns.

"He went to Kerala and I returned to Bengaluru, where I had moved two years ago for my job. A day later, Aarav called me and we discussed our surgeries and our treatment in detail. At first, we would speak once a week, then it became twice a week. Soon, we started talking every day," said Sukanyeah.

They had a lot in common and then they started meeting more by scheduling their appointments at the clinic on the same day.

The friendship developed further when they started counselling parents with children identified as transgenders.

"I didn't even realise when we fell in love. On one of our visits, we held hands and that's how it began," said Aarav.

"We are now planning to get married in a temple, with all the rituals. Both our families are happy for us. We have also decided to adopt a child, since we are aware that post surgery I won't be able to conceive," he added.