Mumbai cops on the look out for man who raped 'Facebook friend' after spiking her drink

The Mumbai police are on the lookout for a Gujarat-based businessman, who allegdly raped a 40-year-old housewife after spiking her water at a Five-Star hotel in the suburb of Bandra.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, the businessman befriended the woman on Facebook, following which they exchanged numbers and would converse on a regular basis.

According to the report, the accused arrived in the city and asked the woman to meet him. He then took her to his room on the pretext of having a coffee.

The woman was with her husband and their friends in Alibaug. After the accused called her, the woman left for Mumbai and had planned to go back to Alibaug after meeting him. She told the cops that she would meet the accused at Gateway of India.

The accused then took a cab to Bandra on the pretext of taking her for a coffee to a posh 5-star hotel, where his room was booked,” said the officer.

The police said after going to his room, the accused initially offered her water. The woman claims she began to feel dizzy after drinking the water and was raped in a semi-conscious state, the police said.

After she regained consciousness, she went back to Alibaug and narrated the incident to her husband. The duo then filed a complaint following which an FIR was registered.