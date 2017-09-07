Mumbai blasts case 1993: Abu Salem, Karimullah Khan get life term

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court has awarded life term to Abul Salem. Another accused Karimullah Khan has also been jailed for life by the court in1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case.

The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dosa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year. Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10.

All the accused were facing multiple charges of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people. The first leg that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.

The Mumbai blast of March 12, 1993, resulted in 257 fatalities and over 700 were injured. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India's 'most wanted' fugitive who also has his name prominently figuring on the 'most wanted' lists of the US and the Interpol.