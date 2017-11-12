Mumbai: Anti Extortion Cell suspects fake notes came from Bangladesh

Three days after the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai police arrested two people from Mumbai’s Dongri for possessing counterfeit Rs 2000 denomination worth Rs 4.8 lakh, the police suspect that the notes have been smuggled into the country from Bangladesh.

Police had received a tip-off that the duo would be at Dongri, following which a trap was laid. On their arrival, they were apprehended and subsequently arrested.

After seizing the currency, the police found that the duo, who hail Malda district in West Bengal were coming to Mumbai every fortnight. They would pose as labourers, but would distribute the notes.

According to the police, the seized notes are of high quality and it's difficult to come to conclusion that they are fake, without seeking the opinion of an expert.

However, the same serial numbers on the notes raised suspicion of police. "The accused hails from Malda, which is close to the Indo-Bangladesh border. We suspects that the currency which is of superior quality may have been smuggled from Bangladesh. The modus operandi of the accused was that, they would go at the crowded market places and would distribute notes there. Due to the quality of the currency, it is difficult to determine whether the notes are authentic or fake,” said a senior police officer.