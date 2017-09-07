Mumbai: 6 dead, 11 injured in under-construction building fire

Five labourers and a child were killed in a fire that broke out in an under-construction building, Prarthana, at JVPD Scheme in Vile Parle (W) on Wednesday night. At least 11 were admitted to nearby R N Cooper Hospital with severe burn injuries. Of these, eight are critical, said doctors.

Some labourer are still buried in the debris even as the fire brigade is searching for them. Four persons are still missing. Most of the victims are labourer from West Bengal.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze that started on the ground floor of the 13-storey building, but suspect leakage in an LPG cylinder triggered the tragedy.

An eyewitness said a loud sound, like a cylinder blast, was heard seconds before the fire erupted. Damaged LPG cylinders and stoves were found at the site.

Police were yet to identify the deceased. "We have not been able to ascertain the age as the bodies are charred," said a doctor, adding that most of the injured—nine men and two women—sustained more than 60% burns. "Most of them are critical. They are being stabilized," said the doctor.

Three engines were rushed to the spot near Kishore Kumar Garden after locals alerted the fire brigade. The blaze was soon brought under control, said senior inspector Sunil Ghosalkar of Juhu police station.

Police said the fire was confined to the ground floor, where scrap material had been stored. The labourers were housed in the stilt portion in 15 -17 makeshift residences.

Police are recording statements of the injured and will file an accidental death report after postmortem is completed. Police will check if there was negligence on anyone's part.